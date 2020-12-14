PlusFinancial Times
Air India sale: Employees join hands with US-based fund Interups to submit bid

The last date for submission of EOI submission to buy Air India ends on December 14

Prince Mathews Thomas
December 14, 2020 / 02:29 PM IST

Over 200 employees of Air India have formed a consortium with US-based fund Interups Inc to bid for the airline.

Interups Chairman Laxmi Prasad confirmed the development. "We will be submitting a bid later today," he told Moneycontrol.

The last date for submission of EOI submission to buy Air India ends on December 14.

The expression of interest proposes 51 percent stake under employees andthe rest 49 percent with Interups. Employees from multiple departments come together for the consortium.

The bidding conditions of Air India allows bid by employees. However, disinvestment guidelines mandate that the company will not be able to partner any private company. It has to partner with either a bank or a financial institution.

Prasad said that there is no requirement to put further capital into the airline. Instead, the consortium will place some of the profitable assets of Air India into an Infrastructure Investment Trust, or InvIT. These will be monetised, Prasad added.

The fund manages over 27,000 retirement accounts of NRIs in the US.

As per reports, the Tata Group has also submitted an expression of interest for the beleaguered national carrier.

The government has substantially sweetened the sale terms for Air India. It has offered for sale its 100 percent stake in AI and AI Express — instead of 76% in the first attempt — and the entire 50 percent in ground handling joint venture AI-SATS.

The government on December 10 said it will intimate qualified interested bidders (QIBs) of Air India on January 5 next year, instead of the earlier decided date of December 29, 2020.

While the government has not extended the deadline for EoIs (Expressions of Interest) for the national carrier, the interested entities are required to submit the physical bids within 15 days from December 14 — the last date for submitting EoIs.

As per the Air India EoI floated by DIPAM in January, of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle.
Prince Mathews Thomas heads the corporate bureau of Moneycontrol. He has been covering the business world for 16 years, having worked in The Hindu Business Line, Forbes India, Dow Jones Newswires, The Economic Times, Business Standard and The Week. A Chevening scholar, Prince has also authored The Consolidators, a book on second generation entrepreneurs.
first published: Dec 14, 2020 01:49 pm

