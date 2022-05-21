2022 Davos World Economic Forum: Moneycontrol hits ground zero to bring you the best

The snowless mountain village of Davos in Switzerland is ready to welcome over 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2022.

As the threat of COVID-19 wanes, the global business and political elite meet in-person for the first time in two years to discuss the agenda that revolves around the theme, “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies”.

The event takes place from 22-26 May.

Traversing unprecedented uncertainty

The timing of the meeting gains prominence as policymakers tackle extraordinary uncertainties in the global macro environment due to the lingering war between Russia and Ukraine and the unprecedented level of sanctions.

The world, especially China and North Korea, is still grappling with the aftershocks of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

The S&P 500 is on the verge of falling into bear market territory, potentially ending the bull-run that began in March 2020.

The increasing price pressures due to elevated oil and commodity rates have sounded an alarm for central banks to hike policy rates in a feisty manner.

The fragmented global business order will be debating soaring prices, a fragile recovery, a rout in the global markets, and the environmental costs on the planet.

Movers and shakers of the world

More than 50 heads of government will attend the meeting, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Zelensky will deliver a virtual address on May 23.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF, Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation will also be in attendance at the event.

“The fact that nearly 2,500 leaders from politics, business, civil society and media come together in person demonstrates the need for a trusted, informal and action-oriented global platform to confront the issues in a crisis-driven world,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum.

The meeting’s overriding priority is to accelerate progress and make an impact in tackling global challenges and improving the state of the world, the WEF said.

India at Davos 2022

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian team at WEF 2022.

The Indian government’s delegation will include Mansukhlal Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Chief ministers and senior ministers of six states — Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana — will also be part of the delegation.

Business leaders, including Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani, Chairman and founder of the Adani Group, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group will be amongst key participants at the WEF meeting.

Moneycontrol at Davos 2022

As the gatekeepers of world affairs chew over challenges of deepening global frictions, Moneycontrol will be present at ground zero to cut the clutter and bring the news and updates that matter to you.

Don't miss our special daily broadcasts, exclusive interviews, global market opinion, and sharpest business insights -- right here on moneycontrol.com.