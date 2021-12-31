MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

2021: What was hot among startups, and what was not-so-much?

Social platforms, food tech and K-12 edtech drew the most investor money this year, according to Tracxn's annual report.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
The number of first-time investors in start-ups has gone up impressively over the last one year. (Representational image)

The number of first-time investors in start-ups has gone up impressively over the last one year. (Representational image)


Social platforms have seen a massive surge in investor interest in 2021. They saw a whopping 1,259% increase in funding over the previous year's, and became the hottest sector this year in terms of dollars raised, according to Tracxn's annual report.


They raised $1.4 billion this year.


In getting maximum funds, food tech came second with $1.3 billion and K-12 edtech, third, with $1.1 billion.


Social commerce came last in this of 15 startup business models, and raised $0.5 billion. But, the value of funds into the category shot up by 8,725% over last year.


What-were-the-hottest-business-models-in-2021Among investors, Sequoia Capital was the most active, and it was more partial to Series C+ rounds. Also among the top five, Titan Capital and Blume Ventures seem to have placed more faith in entering early in the game, investing more in seed rounds.

Top-investors (1)

Nearly all the top PE players seem to have gravitated to Series C+ rounds. Only the most active among the five, Temasek seems to have ventured into seed rounds.

Top-PEs (1)

Fintech and solutions for SMBs seem to have blinked more on accelerators' radar.

Top-Accelerators

Consumer companies seem to have caught corporates' interest, more than B2B ones.

Top-Corporates
The report records an impressive increase in first-time investors this year. The number went up to 1,145 from the 708 last year. Over the last ten years, the number has grown nearly 18x.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #accelerators #funding rounds #Investors #PES #seed round #Series C round #startups #Tracxn
first published: Dec 31, 2021 03:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.