App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 09:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

2019 election results will be watched closely by foreign and domestic investors, says Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered

According to Daruwala, India should also be making most of the US-China trade war and the government should try to get maximum capital investments.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Zarin Daruwala, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered India on Thursday said the outcome of 2019 general election outcome will be closely watched by foreign and domestic investors.

The investors will be looking at the election outcome before making plans about further investments, Daruwala said.

"Similarly, on private sector capital expenditure also, when we look at multinationals, a lot of them will be watching the outcome before making big investments," she said.

On the crisis in Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC), Daruwala said the situation is much better now than three months back and it has been a big source of finance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector and many other parts of the economy.

According to Daruwala, India should be making most of the US-China trade war and the government should try to get maximum capital investments.

Source: CNBC TV 18
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #Business #India #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.