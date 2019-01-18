2019 election results will be watched closely by foreign and domestic investors, says Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered

Zarin Daruwala, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered India on Thursday said the outcome of 2019 general election outcome will be closely watched by foreign and domestic investors.

The investors will be looking at the election outcome before making plans about further investments, Daruwala said.

"Similarly, on private sector capital expenditure also, when we look at multinationals, a lot of them will be watching the outcome before making big investments," she said.

On the crisis in Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC), Daruwala said the situation is much better now than three months back and it has been a big source of finance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector and many other parts of the economy.

According to Daruwala, India should be making most of the US-China trade war and the government should try to get maximum capital investments.