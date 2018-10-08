2018 Nobel Prize in Economics: Who are William Nordhaus and Paul Romer?

US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on October 8 shared the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said.

Nordhaus (77) is a sterling professor of economics at Yale University in New Haven, US and he won the award for integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis. He was a student of Yale and received his BA and MA degrees in 1963 and 1973 respectively. His other educational qualifications are a certificate from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in 1962 and a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1967.

His work, which he began in the 1970s, deals with the interactions between economy and nature. In the 1990s, he created an integrated assessment model, which is a quantitative model that describes the global relationship between the climate and the economy. This model is now widespread and is used to stimulate how they two co-evolve, mainly examining the impact of climate policy interventions.

Romer (62) is a professor at NYU Stern School of Business in New York and he has won the Nobel Prize for integrating technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis. He graduated from Philips Exeter Academy in 1977 with a BS in mathematics. Apart from this, he obtained an MA and a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1978 and 1983 respectively. He also did additional graduate studies at MIT and Queen’s University.

Romer's work shows how knowledge can serve as a driver of long-term economic growth. He demonstrated how economic forces govern the inclination of firms to produce new innovations and ideas. In 1990, he published his work which is the foundation of what is now called Endogenous Growth Theory. This explains how ideas are different from other physical goods and require certain conditions to thrive in a market.

Together, Nordhaus’ and Romer’s works have broadened the scope of economic analysis by creating models that explain how the market economy interacts with knowledge and nature.