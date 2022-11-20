 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2 death row convicts in Bangladeshi-American blogger murder case flee dramatically from court premises

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

Hours after the incident, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters that a nationwide alert has been issued to recapture them and an investigation launched to ascertain how the event took place.

Representative image

Two Islamist militants, who were sentenced to death for killing prominent Bangladeshi-American secular blogger Avijit Roy and his publisher, escaped dramatically from the premises of a crowded court in Dhaka on Sunday with the help of unidentified bikers who sprayed some chemical on police and created a smoke screen before whisking away the convicts.

"We have launched a massive manhunt to recapture them and their helpers," a police spokesman told newsmen at the scene.

He said Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran and Abu Siddiq Sohel -- both of whom were operatives of the outlawed terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) -- were brought to the court for indictment hearing in a different case when some unidentified mortorcycle-borne men whisked them away while they were being escorted to transition prison room.

Police said the two ABT operatives were sentenced to death last year for killing 42-year-old Bangladesh-born US secular blogger Roy and his publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the convicts fled the court premises on motorbikes as their accomplices sprayed some chemical on policemen escorting them and created a smoke screen.