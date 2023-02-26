 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2 BSF jawans attacked, weapons snatched at India-Bangladesh border

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

Two BSF jawans were attacked, and their weapons snatched allegedly by Bangladeshi farmers who sneaked into India to rear their cattle in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a statement said.

The incident happened near the Nirmalchar border outpost in Ranitala police station area when two jawans of the 35th battalion were patrolling, it said.

On noticing that a group of Bangladeshi farmers was crossing the border to rear their cattle on fields of Indian farmers, the jawans intercepted them.

Soon, hundreds of people from Bangladesh crossed over to India, and attacked the jawans with sticks and 'dah' -- a sharp-edged tool mainly used in farming, the BSF said in the statement.