2.5 lakh FASTags were sold, toll collection at Rs 95 crore on February 17

Almost 60 lakh FASTag transactions were reported on February 17, which is 16 percent higher than last week.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
Toll transactions through FASTags had also recorded significant growth in December 2020 after the government announced mandatory rollout of FASTag from January 1, 2021 (Image: Moneycontrol)

More than 2.5 lakh FASTags were sold on February 17, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), CNBC-TV18 reported.

The NHAI had implemented 100 percent cashless, toll fee lanes at 630 national highway fee plazas from February 16.

Further, total collection through the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) FASTags crossed Rs 95 crore on February 17. Almost 60 lakh FASTag transactions were reported on February 17 itself, which is 16 percent higher than last week, it added.

Currently, the toll collection via FASTags has reached about 89 percent and close to 85 percent of the vehicles are paying toll only through FASTags, the report said.

Also Read | How FASTag works, who is exempted, and other questions answered

Use of FASTag was made mandatory from February 15 midnight, as per the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The ministry had said that those who fail to install FASTag on their vehicles would be charged double the toll amount on national highways.

"It has been decided that all the lanes in the fee plazas on national highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' with effect from midnight of February 15/16 2021," the statement read.

"Vehicles not fitted with FASTag or without valid/functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane will pay two-time equivalent fee of fee applicable to that M and N category vehicles," it clarified.

Before this, toll transactions through FASTags had recorded significant growth in December 2020 after the government announced the mandatory rollout of FASTag from January 1, 2021.

"Toll collection through FASTag in December increased significantly by over Rs 201 crore to Rs 2,303.79 crore, as against Rs 2,102 crore in November 2020," NHAI had said in a statement.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #digital payment #FASTag #India #NHAI
first published: Feb 18, 2021 02:35 pm

