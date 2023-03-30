At least 22 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather: Sources

People wait to receive passengers at the arrival section of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi

At least 22 domestic flights have been diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi till 8 pm local time on March 30 due to unexpected weather conditions, according to airport authorities.

Out of the 22 flights diverted, eleven have been sent to Lucknow, eight have been asked to land in Jaipur, and one flight each has been diverted to Dehradun, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh due to heavy rains coupled with a thunderstorm.

Several airlines have issued travel advisories to passengers and have posted on their Twitter feeds regarding changes to flight schedules. Passengers have been asked to stay updated on further developments from official sources.

"#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK532 from Coimbatore to Delhi (CJB- DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 1910 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara said in a tweet on its official handle.

The airline had also said that Flight UK612 from Srinagar to Delhi (SXR- DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow.

Similarly, IndiGo asked its passengers to check their flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport. SpiceJet also advised its customers to check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain activity, cloudy weather and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR over the next three to four days with peak activity likely on March 31.

Meanwhile, waterlogging due to the rain led to traffic snarls in some areas of the city. Several parts of Noida also witnessed showers for the second day on March 30.

Heavy downpour with high-speed winds and lightning was witnessed in parts of the national capital on March 29 as well. As many as nine flights were diverted from Delhi airport to Jaipur airport due to the weather conditions.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies are forecast during the day. The maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.