163 ultra rich Delhiites have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 cr: Barclays Hurun

As many as 163 Delhiites featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 and their cumulative wealth stood at a whopping Rs 6,78,400 crore, a report said on Tuesday.

The Barclays Hurun India Rich List, which is a compilation of the richest individuals in India having a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more, noted that in terms of cities, Mumbai emerged as the hub of the rich and famous - with 233 names hailing from the city; while New Delhi and Bengaluru accounted for 163 and 69 names, respectively.

The Delhi list was topped by HCL's Shiv Nadar with a total net worth of Rs 37,400; closely followed by Eicher Motor's Vikram Lal with Rs 37,100 crore and Roshni Nadar at the 3rd place with a total wealth of Rs 31,400 crore.

Bharati Airtel's Sunil Mittal and family was placed at the 4th place with total wealth of Rs 22,500 crore, while Rajiv Singh of DLF broke into the top 10 in the latest edition with a net worth of Rs 21,000 crore and was at the 5th place.

Others in the top 10 include, Kiran Nadar at the 6th position with a net worth of Rs 20,900 crore, Anand Burman (7th, Rs 19,500 crore), Rajan Bharti Mittal & family (8th, Rs 13,900 crore), Rakesh Bharti Mittal & family (9th, Rs 13,900 crore) and Rahul Bhatia (10th, Rs 12,800 crore).

While the top 10 list had only 2 women; there were as many as 29 women among the 163 Delhiites who made it to the list.

An industry-wise analysis shows that Auto and auto component sector contributed 21 names to the rich list, followed by Capital Goods (11 names), Pharmaceuticals and FMCG sectors (10 names each).

However, in terms of share of cumulative wealth represented by each sector – Software & services topped the ranking followed by Auto & auto components, FMCG and Telecommunications sectors at the second, third and fourth position, respectively.

The list was compiled on the basis of net worth of living Indians as on 31st July, 2018 when the rate of exchange to the US Dollar stood at Rs 68.51. It relates to Indians only, defined as born or brought up in India.

Meanwhile, the overall list had 831 super rich individuals, led by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with a networth of Rs 3.71 trillion.

There were 831 Indians having a networth of Rs 1,000 crore or more in 2018, which is 214 individuals more than the 2017 list.