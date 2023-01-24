 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
16 deals worth more than Rs 10,000 crore stuck as wait for CCI quorum continues

Ashwin Mohan
Jan 24, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Several key deals across sectors are stuck as the regulator’s A team has insufficient members to approve transactions since the full time Chairperson left in October.

The Competition Act specifies that there should be at least 3 members to give the nod to deals and the CCI currently has only 2 – acting Chairperson Sangeeta Verma and member BS Bishnoi. (Representative image)

It’s a truly awkward and unenviable phase for India’s anti-monopoly watchdog – the Competition Commission of India, or the CCI. Since the superannuation of its chairperson on October 25, the regulator has found itself without the quorum or required number of members to approve a long list of deals – as many as 16 of them as per the ‘notices under review’ section under ‘combinations’ on the CCI website. Reportedly, the total value of these 16 deals (some of which were filed before the chairperson’s exit) is more than Rs 10,000 crore.

The Competition Act specifies that there should be at least 3 members to give the nod to deals and the CCI currently has only 2 – acting Chairperson Sangeeta Verma and member BS Bishnoi.

Timelines are sacrosanct for mergers & acquisitions considering the dynamic nature of valuations and market conditions, and the current scenario has left the advisory community, especially competition lawyers, with sweaty palms.

