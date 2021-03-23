English
16.5 lakh registrations under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Labour Minister

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana is slated to be operational till June, 30, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar has informed the Parliament in a written response that about 16. 5 lakh individuals have registered under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 9, 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 12 announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, aimed at incentivising the creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 economic recovery phase.

“Under the new scheme, the government will provide subsidy by way of EPF contributions for all new eligible employees. The subsidy will be credited upfront in Aadhaar-seeded EPFO accounts,” Sitharaman had announced while unveiling the scheme.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, for establishments employing up to 1,000 workers, the Central government will provide employee’s contribution at 12 percent of the wages and employer’s contribution at 12 percent of the wages, thereby covering a total of 24 percent of the wages.

For establishments employing over 1,000 workers, the government proposed to provide EPF contribution worth 12 percent of the wages.

An employee drawing a monthly wage of less than Rs 15,000, who was not working in any establishment registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation before October 1, 2020, will be eligible for the scheme.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana is slated to be operational till June, 30, 2021.
TAGS: #Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana #Covid #Nirmala Sitharaman #Santosh Gangwar
first published: Mar 23, 2021 07:07 pm

