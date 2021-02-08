15th Finance Commission recommends revenue deficit grants of Rs 2.94 lakh crore for states

Representative Image

The 15th Finance Commission of India for FY22-26 in its report recommended revenue deficit grants to the tune of Rs 2,94,514 crore for 17 states.

"We recommend grants of Rs 4,800 crore (Rs 1,200 crore each year) from 2022-23 to 2025-26 for incentivising the States to enhance educational outcomes. The performance grant received by the State will be utilised by the education department for enhancing educational outcomes and not diverted for use by any other department by the State."

It also recommended that Rs 6,143 crore be allocated for online learning and development of professional courses like medical and engineering in regional languages for higher education in India

The commission in its report recommended Rs 27,539 crore for maintenance of PMGSY roads for the years 2021-26, out of which Rs 14,743 crore is for the general States and Rs 12,796 crore is for the NEH states.

"We recommend grants of Rs. 10,425 crore for fast-track courts for speedier justice delivery in cases of heinous crimes, civil cases of marginalised people, five year-old property cases and economic offences as well as special fast-track courts for POCSO cases," the commission said.

The commission also said that the nutrition of children and pregnant and lactating mothers must be accorded the highest priority by Government of India through the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Up to Rs 45,000 crore should be kept as performance-based incentive for all the States for carrying out agricultural reforms. The performance grant, it said, should be used only for infrastructure and activities related to the development of agriculture and allied sectors by the States.

"We recommend that States may appropriately amend their land-related laws on the lines of NITI Aayog's model law to allow short-term and long-term lease of agricultural land both for agricultural purpose as well as for agro-industry, logistics for agricultural trade and supply chains," the report noted.

It said that the central government must put forth an arrangement for the completion of the pending railway projects at the earliest.

No funds from any of the State-specific grants may be used for payment of government-owned land and recommend that every State should constitute a high-level committee for reviewing and monitoring the proper utilisation of grants.

"This committee may be headed by the chief secretary with the finance secretary and the secretaries/heads of relevant departments as members. We recommend that the progress of these projects also be reviewed annually by a committee headed by the chief minister with the state finance minister and the state ministers concerned as members," the commission stated.