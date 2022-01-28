MARKET NEWS

    15 NPA accounts worth Rs 50,000 crore to be transferred to NARCL by Mar-end: SBI chairman Dinesh Khara

    Dinesh Khara said the transfer of 38 accounts will happen in a phased manner, and in the phase one 15 accounts worth Rs 50,000 crore will be transferred to NARCL in the current financial year.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST
    SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara. (Photo Credit: PTI)

    SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara. (Photo Credit: PTI)

    State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara on Friday said the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) or bad bank and India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) are ready to commence operations and a total of 38 NPA accounts worth Rs 82,845 crore have been identified to be transferred to NARCL initially.

    Khara said the transfer of 38 accounts will happen in a phased manner, and in the phase one 15 accounts worth Rs 50,000 crore will be transferred to NARCL in the current financial year.

    "In the phase one, about 15 accounts aggregating to Rs 50,000 crore are expected to be transferred to the NARCL. We are trying to have these accounts transferred within this financial year after completing all the required processes,” Khara told reporters.

    He said while public sector banks have taken a majority stake in NARCL, IDRCL will be majorly owned by private sector banks.

    SBI, Union Bank of India and Indian Bank have picked up 13.27 per cent stake each in NARCL.

    Punjab National Bank has acquired close to 12 per cent stake in the bad bank.

    Explaining the arrangement, Khara said that NARCL will acquire and aggregate the identified NPA accounts from the banks, while IDRCL, under an exclusive arrangement, will handle the debt resolution process.

    This exclusive arrangement will be as per the scope defined in the debt management agreement being executed between the two entities, he said.

    The arrangement will be on principal-agent basis and final approval and ownership for the resolution will lie with the NARCL as the principal, he added.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.