1300 km in 1354 days: The snail pace journey of a businessman's 'lost’ railway wagon

Indian Railway is infamous for running its trains late but it probably set a record when it took more than 1350 days to deliver a consignment merely 1,300 kilometres away — averaging less than a kilometre per day.

Uttar Pradesh-based trader Manoj Kumar Gupta had booked 21 wagons of compost to be delivered from Vishakhapatnam to Basti on November 10, 2014 and received just 20 wagons in time. One wagon with around Rs 10 lakh worth of fertilisers was delivered on July 25, 2018, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

“While I had booked 21 wagons of compost, only 20 reached my destination in time. However, one of the wagons presumably got lost, forcing me to approach the railways for compensation,” the report quoted Gupta.

Multiple visits and applications to Railway officials bore no fruit and he decided to focus on his business instead, forfeiting any hope of getting the missing consignment back, Gupta said. The goods included 1,236 sacks of compost.

North Eastern Railways confirmed that Indian Potash Limited (IPL) had booked the wagon bearing number ‘107462’. A public relation officer of the zone which owns the wagon said that goods were found to be safe and delivered. An enquiry into the delay has also been initiated.

The official also tried to pin the blame for the delay on Gupta. He said, “The consignee never tried to track the goods and hence it remained missing for so many months.”

Insisting that the wagon was lying unattended in Vishakhapatnam yard, the official said that possibly the wagon would have been detached from the goods train as it could have been declared unfit to travel.