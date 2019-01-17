13-year-old banks on Mumbai's dabbawallahs for delivery startup

Any 13-year-old would be occupied at doing well at school, sports or indulging himself in the latest pop culture references with his friends. But Tilak Mehta, founder of an app-based courier service, 'Papers N Parcels' is no average teenager.

Mehta, who studies in class 8 at Mumbai's Garodia International Centre for Learning, founded the company in 2017 and it started operations in 2018. It provides same-day courier delivery in the city, live tracking of orders and door-to-door service. The app is listed on the Google App Store and has over 10,000 downloads.

Mehta got inspired to set up the courier service after he forgot some of his books at his uncle's place, which is far away from his residence. Tilak realised there aren't many apps or startups that offer delivery of goods on the same day, which is when the idea struck him. But, implementing such an idea in a big city like Mumbai was a challenge.

This is where the Mumbai Dabbawala Association came in. Tilak approached these dabbawalas, who deliver food to over 2 lakh people in the city everyday for decades, and asked them their service range and fees per delivery. The dabbawalas came on board with Tilak’s company as their work could be done simultaneously and it would increase their income.

To develop the logistics and technology to back Paper N Parcels, Tilak worked with his relatives to grow his business. The company now works with known pathology labs, known shipping agencies and their associates. The teenager's startup now employs 300 dabbawalas, who deliver 1,200 packages every day. Their next target is to expand the business to Rs 100 crore by 2020 and oversee 1 lakh deliveries a day.

One can hope that Tilak would feature on the list of the youngest entrepreneurs right alongside Mark Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook when he was 17 and Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft when he was 20.