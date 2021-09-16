12th Financial Markets Summit of CII | Focus on secondary market, says Sebi's Ajay Tyagi. Read full text

Ajay Tyagi, chairman of SEBI (Image: Reuters)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi on September 16 cautioned retail investors on IPO market frenzy. While speaking at the inaugural session of the 12th edition of the Financial Markets Summit -- organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) -- the SEBI chief said that retail investors should focus more on the secondary market since disclosures for already listed companies are much more.

Read the full text here:

Opening

Remarks

1. I thank CII for inviting me to address this Summit.

2.

Last

one

and

a

half

year

has

been

period

of

‘Capital

Markets’

-

the

capital

markets have come right at the center stage of the financial sector, emerging as a credible and prominent way for investing money by the investors, and raising resources by the corporates.

3. I will talk about the emerging market trends, amounts raised through capital markets, and some of the recent steps taken or contemplated by SEBI. But first I will like to highlight the robustness of our market infrastructure, which has successfully gone through the real-life stress testing on account of wide market fluctuations.

4.

After

the

markets

touched

new

highs

in

January

2020,

as

the

pandemic

started

reaching

global

proportions,

the

market

indices

started

falling

in

March

2020;

the

indices

touched

a

low

on

March

23

which

was

around

40%

below

the

January

high.

Since

then,

the

markets

recovered

and,

except

for

a

brief

period

of

fall

in

April

2021,

have

been

touching

new

highs.

As

on

dat

e,

the

are more than double of what they were at the lowest point in March 2020. In fact, during FY 2021 - 22, the Indian equity markets have given best returns, in dollar terms, as compared to a ny other major jurisdiction in the world - whether emerging or devel oped markets. Huge increase in secondary market turnover during this period further tested the market infrastructure.

flagship indices

5. ‘Building India for a new World’ needs further encouragement and growth of the capital markets to meet the funding requirements of growin g economy . Much more needs to be done – at present, capital market share in the overall fund raising in India is nowhere near the proportions in the developed countries.



Market

Trends

6. Amongst the various recent emerging market trends in domestic market, I will like to focus in my address on some specific areas like increase in individual investors’ participation, secondary market turnover, improved fund raising, ESG investment and the corporate bond market.

Individual investors’ participation

7.

Post

the

onset

of

Pandemic,

individual

investors’

participation

in

our

stock

markets

has

increased

by

leaps

and

bounds.

The

available

data

in

this

regard

is

quite

2019 - 20, on an average, 4 lakh new demat accounts were opened every month. This tripled to 1 2 l akh per month in 2020 - 21 and has further increased to around 2 6 l akh per month in the current financial year.

a) Individuals’ average share in daily cash market turnover was 39% in 2019 - 20. It increased to around 45% in 2020 - 21 an d 2021 - 22.

b) Holdings of individuals in listed companies has increased from 8.3% at the end of Q1 2019 - 20 to 9.3% at the end of Q1 2021 - 22.

c) If we see the SIP figures, while around 5 1 - 5 3 l akh SIPs were added during

the last two financial years, around 5 9 l akh have been added during the first

revealing. In five months of this financial year itself.

8. While these trends sound impressive, we still have a long way to go to deepen domestic individual investors’ participation in capital markets. As per global data provider Statista, in 2020, around 55% of adults in USA had their money invested in stock markets, while in India, the securities market penetration is just around 6.5% of the adult population.

Increa se in secondary market turnover

9. Average monthly equity cash market turnover increased from INR 8 lakh crore in FY 20 to INR 13.7 lakh crore in FY 21, and to more than INR 15 lakh crore this FY till August. On the equity derivatives side, the corresponding turnover figures were INR 287 lakh crore in FY 20, which increased to INR 565 lakh crore in FY 21 and to around INR 1084 lakh crore in this FY till August.

Overall,

an

increase

of

more

than

90

%

in

equity

cash

market

turnover

and

more

than

270%

in

the

equity

derivatives

turnover

in

the

last

one

and

a

half

years

has

increas

ed

the

market

depth

significantly.

10. Having a robust margining system is a must for ensuring fair, transparent, and reliable trading. During the recent period, SEBI has progressively further strengthened the margining provisions. These improvements have held the trading and clearing system in good stead in the present scenario of the tremendous increase in turnover and individual investors’ participation in the market. Apart from an adequate margining system, increased surveillance is another pre-requisite. SEBI has accordingly beefed up its surveillance mechanism.

IPOs

11. There has been a recent boom in fund raising through IPOs. The fund raised through IPOs more than doubled in FY21 to around INR 46,000 Crore from around INR 21,000 crore in the previous financial year. During the current financial year, in just five months till August, the amount raised is already close to that raised during the entire previous financial year. The funds raised through the IPO route are much more than those raised through either preferential issue or QIP route. Based on the applications filed with SEBI, the equity raising through IPOs this year is likely to surpass the highest amount ever raised in any financial year during the last decade. Overall, an increase of more than 90% in equity cash market turnover and more than 270% in the equity derivatives turnover in the last one and a half year has increased the market depth significantly.

12.

Growing

number

of

unicorns

in

start

-

up

is

a

testimony

of

the

tech

companies

coming

of

age

in

our

economy.

The

se

companies

often

follow

a

unique

business

model

focusing

more

on

rapid

growth

than

immediate

profitability.

Recent

filings

and

successful

public

offerings

of

such

companies

i

s

an

important

landmark

in

further

evolution

of

our

equity

markets.

During

the

last

18

months,

technology

companies

have

raised

a

sum

of

around

INR

15

,

000

cr

ore

through

IPOs

.

Their

filings

with

SEBI

at

present

show

a

pipeline

of

around

INR

30

,

000

cr

ore

.

theecosystemnew-agegrowth-oriented

InvITs and REITs.

13.

I

nv

ITs

and

REITs

ha

ve

become

very

popular

in

the

last

few

years

for

and

monetization

of

infrastructure

and

real

estate

assets.

As

on

31

st

August

2021,

there

are

15

InvITs

and

4

REITs

registered

with

SEBI.

The

recent

success

of

these

vehicles

can

be

judged

by

the

sizeable

increase

in

cumulative

value

of

assets

under

them.

P

ut

together

,

these

assets

increase

d

from

around

INR

1

lakh

crore

as

on

31

st

March

2020

to

INR

3.4

lakh

crore

as

fundraising

on 31st March, 2021, and further to INR 3.52 lakh crore as on 31st August, 2021.

A l ternative Investment Funds ( AIFs )

14.

AIFs

have

emerged

as

another

success

story.

Last

financial

year

saw

90

new

AIFs

registered

with

SEBI

under

different

categories

,

taking

the

total

number

of

registered

AIFs

to

more

than

700;

t

he

cumulative

investments

increase

around INR 1.5 lakh crore to around INR 2 lakh crore i.e. 33% increase in a year.

d from

15. With the potential to attra ct a lot of capital, AIFs can be a suitable vehicle to channel funds from sophisticated investors, individual and institutional, to purchase distressed loans from banks and NBFCs. This wo uld unlock the

capital of Banks and NBFCs and make it available for fresh lending. A new

sub - category of AIFs could be carved out for this purpose.



S ustainability Reporting and ESG Investment

16. Sustainable development and addressing the climate change concerns have emerged as priority areas. A marked increase in freaky weather incidents world over, including in India, in recent times signal that the climate change effects are likely to impact everyone sooner than later. Thus, encouraging sustainable investments is no longer a fad, it is the need of the hour. The financial markets all over seem to be acknowledging this.



17. SEBI came out with Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting

n orms for the listed corporates. These norms were finalized after extensive

consultations with various stakeholders including the industry and taking into account inter - alia our INDC commitments in the Paris climate change

agreement. While, as of now, most of the other major jurisdictions in the world have such norms on ‘comply or explain’ basis, our norms are to be mandatorily followed by the top 1000 listed companies from the next financial year.

18. Meeting BRSR norms for the current financial year is voluntary. Considering the seriousness of the matter and as a sign of responsible corporate governance, I would urge the corporates to consider adopting these norms for this financial year itself. This may also facilitate attracting global capital targeted towards better governed companies.

19.

Apart

from

corporate

disclosures,

ESG

aspects

of

the

asset

management

industry

is

another

area

of

focus.

While,

on

one

hand

there

is

increasing

demand

for

ESG

investments

&

disclosures,

on

the

other

hand,

there

are

also

concerns

about

green

washing.

We

are

keenly

watching

international

developments

in

this

area,

especially

by

IOSCO

and

IFRS.

20. Meanwhile, the launching of ESG themed schemes by Mutual Funds in India has picked up in the last year or so. We are at present engaging with the industry about disclosing certain broad ESG related parameters in respect of such schemes.

Bond Market Development

21.

The

need

for

bond

market

development

has

been

oft

stated

by

various

people

f

rom

various

forums.

I

can’t

help

repeating

the

same.

There

is

an

increased

urgency

for

this

now

considering

the

infrastructure

development

ambitions

in

the

country.

As

per

trends

in

the

corporate

bond

market,

around

97

-

98

%

of

the

corporate

bonds

raised

ar

e

through

the

private

placement

route

and

around

90%

of

the

issuances

are

of

AA

and

above

ratings.

Trading

in

secondary

depth and is largely dominated by mutual funds. We need more public issuances; issuances of relatively lower rated bonds; and increased depth in secondary market with many more players.

market lacks

22. On its part, SEBI has taken certain initiatives and some more are in the pipeline. The measures taken by us include limiting number of ISINs in a year, mandating certain minimum borrowing through bonds for large bo rrowers and introducing RFQ platform to improve pre and post - trade transparency .



23. R eforms in pipeline include setting up of a Limited Purpose Cleari ng

Corporation for r epo in corporate bonds, creating a backstop facility to

purchase investment grade debt securities in stressed and normal times and

enabling a set of intermediaries acting as market makers in the bond market .



24. With the market currently skewed significantly towards higher rated bonds, having a credit enhancement mechanism to enable lower ra ted issuers to access the bond market becomes critical. Another important need is for development of a credible Credit Default Swaps (CDS) market to facilitate transfer and manage ment of credit risk in an effective manner .



25. Finally, there is a need for un ification of the bond market. The bond market in India is dominated by G - Secs. Corporate bonds are generally priced on the basis of G - Secs of comparable maturity. I t is desirable that the two markets are unified, wherein, trading, clearing and settlement t akes place on one up by a holding structure that provides for frictionless transfer of bond holdings.

platform, backed

26. In a unified bond market structure, a ll the Market Infrastructure Institutions (‘MIIs’) involved in trading of these products, viz., exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations would face the same regulatory regime , follow same standards and be inter - operable. Apart from bring ing an increased competition amongst the MIIs, this would facilitate ease of trading as the market participants would face uniform rules of the game, and improve efficiency.



27. The idea behind this suggestion is to have increased investor participation in the bond market, including individual investors; convenience to investors in acquiring and holding bonds similar to any other security; and improving transparency & price discovery in secondary market. The recent surge in individual investors’ participation in markets offers an opportunity to harness their investment potential in bond markets.

Financial Literacy and Investor Education

28. It is extremely important for the investors in securities market to be consciously aware of the fact that such investments are subject to market risks. Before making any investment decision, they need to do their due diligence and not be carried away by unsolicited advice which may not be reliable .



29. SEBI conducts Financial Education Programme through Resource Persons t o target various groups across the country. Also, along with institutions viz. stock exchanges, depositories, AMFI, etc., and through recognised Investor Associations efforts are made t o creat e awareness and enabl e investors to take informed decisions.

30. SEBI has recently launched another investor education programme called - SMARTs (Securities Market Trainers) programme. Individuals and organisations with knowledge and experience in securities market and interest in creating inve stor awareness are empaneled as SMARTs. The programmes conducted by them are free of cost for the participants. Investors are also made aware of the do’s and don’ts of investing in securities market and their rights and responsibilities.

market intermediaries/

Possible Head Winds

31. Ever since the onset of the pandemic, we are living in uncertain times. This is a phenomenon world over. While the Governments are trying to increase the pace of vaccination, new variants and waves keep emerging. Going forward, the possible head wind s could come from emerging macro - economic scenario which would inter - alia depend upon the extent of control over the spread of pandemic. The prevalent high P/E ratios are betting on earrings to improve in coming future.



32. The related issue is as to how exces s liquidity in the system would be m anaged by the Central Banks including the timing and pace of unwinding. The level is another factor to watch. Given the uncertainty, it is difficult to predict the infle ct ion point.

of inflation

Conclusion

33. We are indeed looking at an altogether new world in the aftermath of pandemic. The capital markets have done rather well during this period and helped both investors and the corporates. It is important for the investors to be aware of the risks involved while mak ing investments. The corporates, on their part, need to maintain high standards of corporate governance. The markets, especially the bond market, need to grow much more to meet the funding requirements of the economy. SEBI is open to new ideas and suggesti ons for further development of the capital market. I wish all the best for fruitful discussions in this Summit.