Hindustan Aeronautics, Safran move forward in partnership for IMRH engine

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST

The development of IMRH continues, and a 1/3 scale model was displayed by HAL at Aero India-2023.

Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL said: "The joint development of the high power engine is a new milestone in HAL's ever-growing capabilities in the sector with a competent partner like Safran Helicopter Engines....." (Representative Image)

Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday signed a workshare agreement for the joint development of the engine intended for the future 13-tonne IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter) and its naval version DBMRH (Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter).

This agreement follows the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed on July 8, 2022 and stipulates the sharing of activities within the joint venture.

This workshare agreement was signed by Florent Chauvancy, Safran Helicopter Engines, EVP Sales and Marketing; and K Ramesh, General Manager, HAL Aero Engine Research and Design Centre, in presence of C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL and Franck Saudo, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines.

