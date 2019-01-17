App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take | NSE compels traders to wear crash guards by increasing margin ahead of budget

Incremental margins will lead to short-term volatility as traders rush to square off their positions. Post-budget volatility could well be lower.

Shishir Asthana @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shishir Asthana


In order to curb volatility ahead of the budget session of Parliament, NSE has decided to increase margins in the derivatives segment by as much as 40 percent. This is a surprise. India VIX, a key measure of volatility, is still trading close to its average level of 16. So, NSE’s move can only be seen as pre-empting any increase in volatility.


In any case, the decision to impose extra margins will in itself lead to short-term volatility. As the date of implementation – January 21, 2019 -  approaches, the market could turn volatile as traders rush to square off their positions to avoid paying the incremental margin. But that also means that post-budget volatility could well be lower compared to earlier years as positions would be light.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Budget #India VIX #margin #NSE

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.