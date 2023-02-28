10-year bond yields may trade in 7.40-50% range till announcement of next borrowing calendar, say dealers

Yields on government securities (G-Secs) are expected to trade in a narrow range till March-end as traders wait for more clarity on the inflation trend and outlook, dealers said.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark G-Sec is likely to trade in the range of 7.40-7.50 percent till March-end, money market dealers and experts said.

“We expect yields to move in the range of 7.40-7.50 percent. We still don’t have clarity on how Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will view this inflation rate because this was caused by abnormal jump in cereal prices that has created uncertainty. The market will wait for more clarity,” said Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager - Fixed Income, Quantum AMC.

“Yields should remain elevated in the range of 7.30 percent to 7.50 percent due to sudden spurt in inflation. Yield movement will be data-dependent,” said Marzban Irani, Chief Investment Officer – Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund.

Borrowing calendar announcement The market borrowing of the central government through G-Secs is over for the current financial year, and the RBI is expected to announce the next auction calendar in the last week of March.

