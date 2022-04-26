10-year-bond yields are staying low and keeping real interest-rates negative

Long-term bond yields are expected to move up with rising inflation. But, 10-year bond yields across developing and emerging economies are staying at historically low levels and keeping real interest rates negative.

This is particularly bad in the US, UK and Eurozone.

Perhaps this is because markets aren’t convinced that the central banks will raise interest rates steeply to address inflation. There is also a camp of economists who reason that investors believe the inflation to be temporary.

Graphics: Upnesh Raval; Data compiled by Ritesh Presswala

In India, with CPI at 6.9%, the yields still cover inflation though the WPI continues to be significantly high at 14.55% for March. This seems better than several other countries where real interest rates are negative.