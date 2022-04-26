English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    10-year-bond yields are staying low and keeping real interest-rates negative

    This is particularly bad in the US, UK and the Eurozone

    Asha Menon
    April 26, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
    Perhaps markets aren’t convinced that the central banks will raise interest rates steeply to address inflation. (Photo by cottonbro: Pexels)

    Perhaps markets aren’t convinced that the central banks will raise interest rates steeply to address inflation. (Photo by cottonbro: Pexels)


    Long-term bond yields are expected to move up with rising inflation. But, 10-year bond yields across developing and emerging economies are staying at historically low levels and keeping real interest rates negative.

    This is particularly bad in the US, UK and Eurozone. 

    Also read: 10-year bond yield in India sees steepest decline in 19 months

    Perhaps this is because markets aren’t convinced that the central banks will raise interest rates steeply to address inflation. There is also a camp of economists who reason that investors believe the inflation to be temporary. 

    How 10-yr bond yields moved with inflation in Developed Countries 2504 Graphics: Upnesh Raval; Data compiled by Ritesh Presswala

    Close

    Related stories

    In India, with CPI at 6.9%, the yields still cover inflation though the WPI continues to be significantly high at 14.55% for March. This seems better than several other countries where real interest rates are negative.

    How 10-yr bond yields moved with inflation in emerging Countries 2504  



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Asha Menon
    Tags: #10-year benchmark bond yield #bond yield #inflation
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.