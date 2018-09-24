10 workplace issues that worry employees the most

According to LinkedIn, these are the top 10 job concerns that employees stress over. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Struggling to keep up with office politics or is finding work-life balance bothering you? Well, you are not alone. A survey conducted by LinkedIn ranked the most common concerns raised by employees at the workplace. (Image: pxhere) 2/11 Finding work-life balance | Striking a perfect balance between your job and personal life, is a never-ending pursuit for many. Shuffling between heavy workload, managing relationships and catering to outside interests have left most of us mentally fatigued to the point that one in four employees today are "super stressed". (Image: pxhere) 3/11 Managing workload | Remember the feeling of getting overwhelmed by work on a particular Saturday? Most of us have been there, and for many, it is an everyday struggle. (Image: pxhere) 4/11 Dealing with coworkers | While most of the things can "ideally" be dealt with. There is no legal way to deal with a salty co-worker. But, hey! If there is any consolation, a lot of us resonate with your plight. (Image: pxhere) 5/11 Workplace politics | Let's face it, whenever a group of people come to work together, a certain level of politics creeps in. The lines between staying professional and adhering to our personal tendencies soon fade. Few people try to influence others against someone who doesn't subscribe to their ideas and soon enough we find ourselves either succumbing to it and leaving the job or getting involved in it. (Image: pxhere) 6/11 Dealing with managers | We have all had those days where we'd rant about our bosses and managers to our friends over a cold one. But unlike bad colleagues, bad managers can significantly impact your career. The dynamic of the relationship is such, that they could stunt your organisational growth, overload you with work or simply drive you out of the company. (Image: pxhere) 7/11 Growth in career | Apart from outside variables, there are some tendencies within oneself that can manifest into a concern, and the anxiety regarding the trajectory of one's career certainly falls under that ambit. (Image: pxhere) 8/11 Passion about what they do | More often than not, our career and passion don't fall in the same line. Especially in young adults, who struggle in transpiring their aspirations into a successful career. (Image: pxhere) 9/11 Not having somebody to turn to for help | The biggest problem in any relationship stems from lack of communication. This extends to the work life as well. The concern is so prevalent that most employees find it hard to turn to the management or their colleagues due to fear of retribution. (Image: pxhere) 10/11 Equal pay/negotiating salary | It is hard to find employees who think that they are being overpaid. The failure to adopt a fare-wage module as an industry standard has raised the ire of many employees and job support groups. (Image: pxhere) 11/11 Answering all emails | The study conducted by Virginia Tech revealed that expectations of receiving a work email during non-work hours has resulted in anxiety and poor health, and can even affect the quality of relationships. (Image: pxhere) First Published on Sep 24, 2018 11:08 am