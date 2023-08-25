10 states can push Indian economy to grow at 10%: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

We will see the golden period of India's growth with private sector expected to invest more and more going ahead: Kant

States have to play a bigger role for India to achieve high levels of growth, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said at Moneycontrol's Policy Next on August 25.

India has the potential to grow at 10 percent, if 10 states clock in a GSDP growth of 10 percent each, Kant said. "We will see the golden period of India's growth with private sector expected to invest more and more going ahead."

The G-20 sherpa's comments comes just a day after Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said that India's world-beating growth is expected to remain the highest in the foreseeable future making it the biggest development opportunity going ahead.

Official data showed on May 31 that the Indian economy grew by 6.1 percent in January-March, well above the expectation of 5.1 percent. As a result, the full-year GDP growth for 2022-23 is now estimated at 7.2 percent, 20 basis points higher than the statistics ministry's previous estimate of 7 percent.

For the current fiscal, the Indian government expects to maintain the momentum with the GDP projected to grow by 6.5 percent even at a time when major economies of the world are in throes of a slowdown.

"Around two-thirds of the world's growth is expected to come from the Global South in the next two decades so resources should flow in to the Global South," Kant said, adding that India has emerged as a voice for this region during its presidency.

G20 Presidency

Listing out India's priorities for the G20 presidency, including sustainable growth, education, climate action, restructuring multilateral agencies, women-led development, and digital public infrastructure, the former NITI Aayog CEO said that post its presidency, India will be a key player as far as global growth is concerned.

Kant said that New Delhi's voice will carry a lot of weight as the country is being able to garner consensus on a range of issues during its presidency, reiterating that India will emerge as a leader for the Global South.

New Delhi is set to host the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10 as it looks to influence the priorities of the world's most powerful countries and table issues that are crucial for the not-so-powerful nations.

As Kant puts it, the toughest moments in India's G20 presidency and for him as a Sherpa has been negotiating the leaders' declaration and attempting to forge consensus on key issues among all participating countries.