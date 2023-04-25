 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10% rebate on property tax payments made till July 31: Haryana Minister

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

He directed officers to run an awareness campaign to make the public aware of this initiative so that the maximum number of people can avail the rebate.

Representative Image

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta on Tuesday said people will get a 10 per cent rebate on property tax payments made in ULB units till July 31 this fiscal.

"Citizens will get a rebate of 10 per cent on property tax payments…," Gupta said.

Gupta was holding a meeting with officers of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in Sonipat, said an official statement here.