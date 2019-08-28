10 highest-paid actresses of 2019: Scarlett Johansson tops list with $56 million pay cheque

Here is a list of the actresses who've tallied a combined $314.6 million between June 2018 and June 2019, according to Forbes Highest Paid Actresses 2019 list. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 10| Ellen Pompeo | Earnings: $22 million (Image: Reuters) 2/10 9| Charlize Theron | Earnings: $23 million (Image: Reuters) 3/10 8| Margot Robbie | Earnings: $23.5 million (Image: Reuters) 4/10 7| Elisabeth Moss | Earnings: $24 million (Image: Reuters) 5/10 6| Kaley Cuoco | Earnings: $25 million (Image: Reuters) 6/10 5| Jennifer Aniston | Earnings: $28 million (Image: Reuters) 7/10 4| Nicole Kidman | Earnings: $34 million (Image: Reuters) 8/10 3| Reese Witherspoon | Earnings: $35 million (Image: Reuters) 9/10 2| Sofia Vergara | Earnings: $44.1 million (Image: Reuters) 10/10 1| Scarlett Johansson | Earnings: $56 million (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 28, 2019 10:27 am