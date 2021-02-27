10-12% drop in domestic flight bookings as states make COVID-19 test mandatory

Representational image

Airlines have reported a 10-12 percent drop in domestic flight bookings in the last week owing to the additional curbs placed by several states due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Uttar Pradesh joined a list of states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Manipur - in making RT PCR tests mandatory for travellers arriving from certain states with high coronavirus cases.

Track this LIVE blog for the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

The Odisha government has made seven-day home isolation mandatory for people coming from 12 high-risk states by planes and trains, as the state's caseload climbed to 3,37,018.

"Last-minute bookings are not taking place. Inbound loads have dropped to cities where RT-PCR tests have been made compulsory," a senior executive of a private airline told Business Standard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Read: List of states where COVID-19 negative test report is mandatory for entry

An executive of another airline said the impact is around 20 percent.

Seat occupancy at Mumbai airport has declined from around 70-72 percent to 60-64 percent in the last three-four days as passengers are postponing or cancelling trips, the report said.

Despite a dip in traffic, travel booking websites are optimistic about a revival.

"Leisure and VFR segments have picked up and are now at 70-80 percent of pre-COVID levels. However, corporate bookings are still at 15-20 percent. There's a further impact on bookings in the business travel segment due to RT PCR restrictions and we have seen a 10 percent decline in volumes in metro markets. But the dip in bookings is small and we feel business will recover soon,” said Sabina Chopra, co-founder and chief operating officer (corporate travel), Yatra.com, as per the report.

Also read: DGCA extends suspension of international commercial passenger flights till March 31

Meanwhile, in related news, aviation regulator DGCA extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flight services till March 31.

Scheduled international flight operations were suspended from March 23 last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 23.59 pm IST of March 31, 2021," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, it said.