Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

$1 billion support programmes in Andhra Pradesh to continue: World Bank

The statement was posted on the World Bank’s website on July 21 after reports emerged that the financier would no longer support the Amaravati city project in Andhra Pradesh

Jocelyn Fernandes @scribeJocelyn
(Image Source: Flickr - https://www.flickr.com/photos/shinythings/153758214/)

The World Bank said it moved away from the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project in Andhra Pradesh as the Indian government withdrew its request for finance.

This comes after reports emerged that the financier would no longer support the project. The statement on its website said, "The proposed project is no longer under preparation following the government’s decision."

It, however, emphasised, "The World Bank continues to support the state of Andhra Pradesh with over $1 billion programmes that cover health, agriculture, energy and disaster management sectors. This includes a new $328 million support to the state’s health sector signed with the Andhra Pradesh government on June 27."

"The World Bank has had a long and productive partnership with Andhra Pradesh, which has pioneered development innovations, such as the women’s self-help group movement that other countries have learned from," it added.

Stating that the institution was proud to have collaborated on these programmes, it said it was "ready to provide whatever support the state and the Indian government might request as the new state government sets its development priorities."
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business #development programmes #finance #Government of India #World Bank

