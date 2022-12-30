​Business in the Week Ahead (January 2 – January 6, 2023)

The Indian bourses had another mercurial week fraught with volatility due to weak global cues as the fight to curb inflation continues. As we get ready to step into the New Year it will be interesting to see if the Nifty will break its January month losing streak. After the Christmas excitement fizzled out, will next month bring in much-needed cheer? The uncertainty of the impact of recession in 2023 lingers. Some are relying on central banks pivoting to interest rate cuts,...