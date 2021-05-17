Vehicle ownership transfer easier now, add nominee to ease process

The procedure could also differ from one Regional Transport Office to another. If the cities of the deceased and legal heirs are different, it could make the process even more challenging.

Nomination for vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The vehicle owner can now nominate a person in the registration certificate. The nominee can get the ownership transferred in his or her name in the case of the death of the vehicle owner. When buying the car as well as after purchase, the owner can specify the nominee. The owner must submit proof of the identity when mentioning the nominee.

Procedure

The nominee will need to inform the registering authority of the demise within 30 days on the death of the owner. The nominee can use the vehicle like he or she is the owner for three months after informing.

To transfer the ownership in his or her name, the nominee will also need to submit Form 31 within three months of the death of the owner. The owner can also change the nominee in case of divorce, division of property, or transfer of assets - not when selling the vehicle.

The nominee will first need to pay the lender if the car is on loan. Lender have to give a no-objection certificate, then only transfer will happen. On the death of the owner, the nomination facility should make the transfer of vehicles easier.