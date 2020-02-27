Yamaha FZ25 BS6 bookings commence unofficially at select dealerships, deliveries from March-end

Unofficial bookings of the Yamaha FZ25 BS6 have reportedly begun across select dealerships in India. While the price has not yet been revealed, dealerships are accepting bookings for a token amount between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000.

Yamaha unveiled the FZ25 BS6 variant earlier this month before the Auto Expo. The company is expected to reveal the pricing details soon. Expect Yamaha to launch the FZ25 BS6 at around Rs 5,000 higher than the out-going BS-IV model which is priced at Rs 1,34,680 (ex-showroom).

According to ZigWheels, delivery of the pre-booked bikes will commence from March-end or early April.

Yamaha FZ25 BS6 packs a 249cc single-cylinder fuel-injected BS6-engine that makes 20.8bhp and a maximum torque of 20.1Nm at 6,000 RPM. Yamaha has retained the power figures as the BS4-compliant model made only 0.1bhp more power and 0.1Nm less torque.

In terms of cosmetic changes, there is a redesigned headlamp cowl and it now features new LED elements along with the tail lamps. To add a sporty-touch to the FZ25 BS6, it comes with an engine cowl. Lastly, the motorcycle features a negative LCD instrument cluster and a side-stand engine cut-off function.

All these changes combined have led to an increase in weight by 1kg, which means that the street fighter now has a kerb weight of 153kg.