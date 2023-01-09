 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why are some automakers still shying away from India’s biggest auto extravaganza?

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 09, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

Blame it on a combination of uncertainty in the economic recovery, the lack of an industry-wide consensus and mutual scepticism between the auto sector and the government

Mahindra XUV400 (Image: Mahindra and Mahindra)

 

Asia's biggest automotive show, Auto Expo, is coming back after a three-year hiatus and enthusiasts are eager to get a glimpse of we some of the futuristic concept cars and soon-to-be-launched products at the exhibition centre in Greater Noida, bordering Delhi. Reflecting the ongoing trend, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) will be hogging the limelight.

Moreover, some of the leading carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, KIA, MG and Toyota are expected to unveil their upcoming models.

However, the sense of expectation is tempered by the fact that a host of other marques like Volkswagen, Skoda, Honda, Fiat Chrysler-owned Jeep, Nissan, Renault, etc., have decided to give it a miss.

While none of the companies wanted to officially comment on their absence at the event, each one had its own reasons.