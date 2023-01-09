Why are some automakers still shying away from India’s biggest auto extravaganza?

Mahindra XUV400 (Image: Mahindra and Mahindra)

Asia's biggest automotive show, Auto Expo, is coming back after a three-year hiatus and enthusiasts are eager to get a glimpse of we some of the futuristic concept cars and soon-to-be-launched products at the exhibition centre in Greater Noida, bordering Delhi. Reflecting the ongoing trend, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) will be hogging the limelight.

Moreover, some of the leading carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, KIA, MG and Toyota are expected to unveil their upcoming models.

However, the sense of expectation is tempered by the fact that a host of other marques like Volkswagen, Skoda, Honda, Fiat Chrysler-owned Jeep, Nissan, Renault, etc., have decided to give it a miss.

While none of the companies wanted to officially comment on their absence at the event, each one had its own reasons.

For instance, a senior official of a carmaking company who did not want to be identified said, “Our launch timeline is not coinciding with the event and hence it was a judicious decision not to participate.” Another official of another carmaker said, again on condition of anonymity, “The venue is so far that logistics has become a challenge. Also, the cost of participation is very high. With the same kind of money, I can do a standalone event.”

In the two-wheeler segment, especially those selling ICE or internal combustion engine vehicles, the level of interest is even lower. Some of leading players selling petrol-driven scooters and bikes such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Triumph Motorcycles, Piaggio, Royal Enfield and likely no-shows at the event. None of these companies was willing to share its perspective on record.

While an official at a two-wheeler firm said, “We are better off not to display ICE vehicles when the government is pushing for E2Ws,” another official of another company, who didn’t wish to be named said, “The numbers for the two-wheeler sector have not picked up even after the festive season. So there won’t be any adequate return on investment when buyers’ confidence is down.”

The luxury car segment, which attracts a lot of automobile enthusiasts, will also see a near-negligible presence this time around. Barring Lexus (its maiden participation), other premium and super-premium carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Porsche, Lamborghini and Jaguar Land Rover have decided to opt out this time. Most luxury carmaker offered no comments in this regard.

"I think we have been participating for many years. Now, when we see the relevance for luxury brands like ours, we see that a bit less from the kind of consumers who come in there or prospects. So that's a reason we decided not to participate this time and look into other means to engage with customers," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI.

While Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) did not cite reasons for the non-participation of so many exhibitors, an official told PTI in the same report “There is a larger number of overall industry participants compared to the earlier edition in 2020, with around 80 industry stakeholders participating at the show, including 46 vehicle manufacturers.”

Industry observers reckon that even though the timing of the expo is correct to send out a positive and united message by the entire automobile industry, most automakers do not see themselves as a united entity and industry but rather as individual enterprises in their respective individual business missions.

“There is really no sense of collective action and mission, therefore reasons like ‘I have nothing new to show’ or ‘I do not have the budget to spend” or ‘We are yet to come out of the downturn’ are being trotted out," said, Avik Chattopadhyay, co-founder of branding and marketing consultancy Expereal, adding, “The Auto Expo should be seen as a statement from the entire automobile industry about rebounding Indian economy. This needs to be jointly driven by the industry and ministry but the two do not trust each other and believe they do not wish the best for either.”