We never invented You Only Live Once; it’s something customers are understanding themselves, says Mercedes Benz India's Martin Schwenk

Pavan Lall
Dec 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

While Retail of the Future will make sales more seamless at the luxury carmaker, it has no plans to replace dealers of any sort

Martin Schwenk (right), the outgoing MD and CEO at Mercedes Benz India, at the launch of their fourth electric vehicle, the EQB.

At the launch of their fourth electric vehicle (EV) the EQB, Martin Schwenk, the outgoing MD and CEO at Mercedes Benz India forecast that most sales in due course would happen digitally, that middle-class Indians will drive a luxury car in the future and that 2022 sales for the company will likely be above 15,000 units ― a little better than in 2018.

Edited excerpts:

Q. What's your perspective on India's conservative attitude towards mutual funds and SIPS and saving for the future? Do you feel a shift in those attitudes would result in more luxury purchases?

A: We see our customers have a preference for investing which will not stop altogether but when you look at demographics that are younger we are already seeing that instead of buying a third or fourth apartment they may want to spend on themselves. We have seen a slight move in that direction after the pandemic. I would not advise that investments cease, but customers are questioning whether they should make investments for their third or fourth generations or for themselves, and there is movement there. At the same time, we never invented the term YOLO (you live only once); it's something customers are understanding themselves.

Q. Do you have to change the way you sell cars today because your buyer is wearing a Red watch, lives in an apartment, and wears sneakers and not black shoes and blue suits?

A. So yes, the customer is getting younger and if you see our retail employees’ outfits of late, the executives are wearing premium, but casual, T-shirts and trousers and white sneakers. Also, if you saw the colour of the car we launched today it was a vibrant one. It's called Rose Gold, so you can understand. The Merc buyer today is almost 10 years younger than maybe 10 years ago. So, we are definitely looking at an average age below 40. The customers there are more women, there are more salaried employees. So, it’s not the traditional ‘builder’ you had in the past. India is changing and you will see more middle-class individuals buying into luxury.