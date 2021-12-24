VW Taigun 1.0-litre Review: Volkswagen India’s new offering packs a punch, gives value for money

There’s a lot riding on the Volkswagen Taigun. As far as the brand’s second coming is concerned, the Taigun is a make-or-break product and so far Volkswagen India has used the 1.5-litre TSI to showcase just how well-rounded an SUV it can be.

And for the most part, they’ve succeeded. The 1.5-litre TSI is brimming with power, loaded with features and is smothered in the quality sauce that sets apart all VW products. With prices starting at Rs 15.4 lakh, however, it is a tad expensive which means it's down to the 1.0-litre variant to occupy the bulk of the sales chart. So, what exactly is the performance gap like? And does smaller displacement make it a lesser car?

The Taigun 1.0 TSI gets the same three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor as the Polo TSI, except power levels have been tweaked to 113.5 bhp this time along with an additional 3 Nm of torque. As far as three-cylinder motors go, this one is by far the smoothest.

Tracking the performance

Considering the fact that these figures marked the top end of the Polo’s performance spectrum not too long ago, it’s heartening to know that one’s entry into the VW club now comes with a fistful of turbocharged power. That said, vibrations do kick-in at the bottom of the rev range, but as far as torque delivery and linear mobility are concerned, the 1.0-litre unit is spry and quick to respond to eager throttle inputs.

Turbo kicks in a smidge under 2000rpm, which, with judicious up and downshifts, feels pretty manageable while pottering around town. It’s not as quick to respond, or as generous with its torque delivery as the 1.5-litre TSI of course, but given the cost-benefit, this works pretty well.

The engine has a strong midrange, which is where most daily drivers will tap out, so quick overtakes and catching the green light are easy as pie.

The 1.5-liter motor is undoubtedly a better highway cruiser, settling into triple-digit speeds at lower revs. This one, as can be expected, needs some work put in, initially, with a series of rapid upshifts required to get it to the most rewarding zones in its mid-range. After that, the 1.0-litre TSI feels perfectly poised for some properly spirited driving. Of the cars occupying its segment, it’s the VW that gets the “driver’s car” vote with effortless ease.

Suspension settings remain unchanged and rightly so. The Taigun is softly sprung but manages to corner deftly – a typical VW trait. In fact, it retains all of the appeal of its more powerful twin.

It might be more compact in size and appearance than some of its rivals, but it’s the focus on the fundamentals that makes it the car to have. It’s clean and clinical lines give it a fuss-free appearance.

What about the looks?

While the plastic cladding might not scream premium, this is still a reasonably pleasant-looking car. For diamond-cut alloys and added bits of chrome, you’re going to have to look at the GT variant. In standard guise, the Taigun is all about getting the basics right – something most brands tend to overlook in favour of flashy looks and superfluous features.

Speaking of features, it’s the Topline trim that offers all the goodies. LED headlamps, sunroof, digital gauge cluster, ventilated front seats (a feature absent even in the manual variant of the GT) and six airbags.

At Rs 14.57 lakh, the Topline 1.0-litre (available only with a manual gearbox) has features that even the 1.5-liter Taigun GT manual misses out on. Picking the right variant can be a real head-scratcher, considering the latter has the more versatile motor.

But the features list isn’t to be discounted by any means, and, as a standalone product, the 1.0-liter Taigun remains a very wholesome car.

Clean lines, clinical dashboard layout geared towards ergonomics – everything we love about VWs can still be found here. The VW Taigun 1.0-litre delivers on most fronts, features a robust and peppy engine and even though it might appear diminutive, has more than an adequate leg, head and storage room for it to qualify as a viable family SUV.