    Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk

    Some 42,300 owners of Volkswagen Passats, Golfs, Tiguans and Arteons worldwide will be notified. Volkswagen brand Audi has to recall 24,400 vehicles, while Seat and Skoda are also affected.

    Reuters
    March 31, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Representative image (Reuters)

    Representative image (Reuters)


    Volkswagen Group will have to recall more than 100,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, said a spokesperson for the German carmaker.


    Some 42,300 owners of Volkswagen Passats, Golfs, Tiguans and Arteons worldwide will be notified. Volkswagen brand Audi has to recall 24,400 vehicles, while Seat and Skoda are also affected.


    ALSO READ: Volkswagen selects banks for porsche sports car IPO


    There is a risk of fire in vehicles that connect a conventional combustion engine to an electric drive and are charged through a socket due to an insufficiently insulated high-voltage battery, added the spokesperson on Thursday.


    German daily Bild citedthe KBA regulator as saying "inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire", adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany.

    The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, Bild said.

    Reuters
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 07:27 pm
