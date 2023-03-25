Volkswagen to maintain focus on customer, quality & value

Global auto major Volkswagen will focus on its "core" with regard to Indian products and its strategy here, its CEO said in an interview on Friday.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said, " We've always made cars that offer value along with quality design and materials. We might have made some mistakes, especially in the EV (electric vehicle) range, but we are fixing that now."

Schafer went on to add that the "core" approach entails listening to the customer: "Give them what they want and not what the engineers thought up. So, the team on the ground is totally focused on what the Indian consumer wants," he added.

In the last year, the company has seen its Taigun and Virtus models generate greater volumes than before, despite the supply-side challenges.

"We are trying to maintain the pace and grow further. India is playing a bigger role in our business, and we really want to up our product range here," Schafer added. Will that mean much more emphasis on EVs?

Referring to an EV that was showcased recently in Germany, he said it was the first EV car below 25,000 Euros, without any compromise in terms of safety, usability, and range. "We believe that in Europe, EV development will proceed apace, and that EVs will comprise almost 80 percent of the market by 2030." Will an EV below 25,000 Euros (Rs 20 lakh, roughly) made by VW come to India anytime soon, given that the majority of electric cars by foreign manufacturers are priced at a premium here? Schafer said, "Our future is electric in any country in the world and in India too," and added that competitively priced VW EVs would come to India by the end of 2025 or 2026. VW also sees its export base growing here. "We have substantial export operations in India. There's lots of demand from Africa and other regions, but shipping vehicles from Brazil is complicated. That, along with the proximity to Southeast Asian markets, stacks up the odds in favour of our Indian operations. We want Pune to be a hub for many of our regions that are outside Germany," he explained.

