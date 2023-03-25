 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volkswagen to maintain focus on customer, quality & value

Pavan Lall
Mar 25, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

The company wants its operations in India to be an export hub for many of the regions outside Germany.

Volkswagen concept electric car. Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer said VW EVs would come to India by the end of 2025 or 2026.

Global auto major Volkswagen will focus on its "core" with regard to Indian products and its strategy here, its CEO said in an interview on Friday.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said, " We've always made cars that offer value along with quality design and materials. We might have made some mistakes, especially in the EV (electric vehicle) range, but we are fixing that now."

Schafer went on to add that the "core" approach entails listening to the customer: "Give them what they want and not what the engineers thought up. So, the team on the ground is totally focused on what the Indian consumer wants," he added.

In the last year, the company has seen its Taigun and Virtus models  generate greater volumes than before, despite the supply-side challenges.