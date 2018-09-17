App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen recalls unspecified number of Polo GT, Vento and Jetta models in India

In December 2015, the VW group had announced recall of 3.4 lakh vehicles in India across its different brands, including Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda, sold from 2008 till end of November 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German carmaker Volkswagen is recalling unspecified number of Polo GT, Vento and Jetta models in India manufactured between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2017.

In a public notice dated September 15, the company said the recall was for making "necessary updates" for Polo GT 1.5 and Vento 1.5 with manual transmission.

While for Jetta 1.4 TSI, it is for replacement of O-rings in carbon canister as per the Conformity of Production (COP) process agreed with ARAI.

Carbon canister is used to absorb fuel vapour to prevent pollution. Details of the number of units affected by the recall could not be ascertained as an e-mailed query to the company remained unanswered.

On April 1, 2016, the company had issued recall of 3,877 Vento cars with 1.5-litre diesel engine and manual gearbox due to inconsistent Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions besides halting the sales of the model with immediate effect.

The development came after Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found carbon monoxide levels to be higher than permissible limits during a test.

A government-ordered probe had found the automakers EA 189 diesel engines were equipped with a defeat device that helped it cheat on emission tests.
