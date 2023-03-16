 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volkswagen presents new low-price electric car

Mar 16, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

The ID. 2all model, with front-wheel drive and a range of up to 450 kilometres (280 miles), will be priced under 25,000 euros ($26,300) when it hits the European market in 2025, the manufacturer said.

ID. 2all is one of 10 new electric models Volkswagen plans to roll out by 2026 as it sharply boosts investment in electrification and digitisation. (Representative image-(Ruters)

German auto giant Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled a new budget electric vehicle, as the competition in the EV sector revs up.

It is one of 10 new electric models the company plans to roll out by 2026 as it sharply boosts investment in electrification and digitisation.

Volkswagen said the new models would give it "the widest range of electric vehicles compared with its competitors" with the aim "to achieve an electric car share of 80 percent in Europe".