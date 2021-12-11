MARKET NEWS

English
Volkswagen, Bosch to cooperate on automotive software: Report

Volkswagen has bundled all its software efforts into Cariad, hoping it can challenge Tesla and Alphabet in a field in which it has not traditionally been active.

Reuters
December 11, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
Representative Image | Source: Reuters



Volkswagen's software unit Cariad and automotive supplier Bosch are nearing an agreement to cooperate on automotive software, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Volkswagen plans to invest a triple-digit million euro amount as part of the deal, the paper added.

Volkswagen has bundled all its software efforts into Cariad, hoping it can challenge Tesla and Alphabet in a field in which it has not traditionally been active.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen secures raw materials as part of $34 billion battery push

Cariad ranks high on Volkswagen's transformation agenda, with CEO Herbert Diess taking on responsibility for the unit on the group's management board this week as part of a reshuffle.

Diess sees software as the key future battleground of the automotive industry, ranging from operating systems to enable autonomous driving to software services that can be installed over the air.

Cariad, which gets 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in funds from Volkswagen each year, declined to comment. Bosch was not immediately available for comment.

 
Reuters
Tags: #automotive software #Bosch #Volkswagen
first published: Dec 11, 2021 05:57 pm

