Vespa launches special edition scooter in collaboration with Justin Bieber

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Vespa and pop icon Justin Bieber have collaborated to create a new special edition Vespa scooter, according to a report by Autocar India. The scooter is based on Vespa's 'Vespa Sprint' model.

Earlier this year Vespa revealed a Mickey Mouse-themed scooter. The Justin Bieber-themed scooter is styled with a white paintjob and even comes with whitewall tyres. Along with the base white paint, the flames crafted on it are white in colour too.

The scooter runs on the same specs as the Vespa Sprint 150 which comes with a 155cc, single-cylinder mill which makes 12.5hp and 12.4Nm of torque.

It scooter gets 12-inch wheels at both ends, and it gets a 200mm front disc brake and a 140mm rear drum brake, with single-channel ABS. This Vespa x Justin Bieber edition scooter also gets a TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity and app compatibility.

The collector's edition scooter is priced at Rs 6,45,690 (ex-showroom). Pre-orders are open and limited units of the scooter are very close to reaching the Indian market, according to the report.

Two-wheeler brands are lining up at least 20 new EV launches in India over the next 8-10 months, according to a report by the Economic Times. TVS Creon, Kinetic E Luna, Honda Activa, Suzuki Burgman, Vespa Elettrica, LML Star, Harley Davidson Live Wire, and Hero Electric AE 47E are among the models that are set to hit Indian roads soon. Several electric two-wheeler startups have also released products, such as the Zero SR/F, Svitch CSR 762, Liger X, and Gogoro 2, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.