Vehicle sales jump 15% to 2.11 crore units on record PV and tractors demand

Jan 05, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

In 2021, total retail sales of vehicles in India were at 1.83 crore units, FADA said in a statement.

In 2022, commercial vehicles retail sales stood at 8,65,344 units, as against 6,55,696 units in 2021, a growth of 31.97 per cent.

Record offtake of passenger vehicles and tractors has driven the retail sales of vehicles up 15.28 percent to 2.11 crore units in 2022, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA). The figure stood at 1.83 crore units a year back.

Two-wheeler retail sales vroomed 13.37 percent to 1.53 crore units in 2022.

Passenger vehicles (PV) sales stood at 34,31,497 units in 2022, as against 29,49,182 units in 2021, up 16.35 percent, as per the data.

"For CY2022, while total vehicle retails grew by 15 percent year-on-year and 17 percent compared to CY20, but failed to surpass CY19 retails, (a pre-Covid year) and registered a fall of 10 percent," FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said. "The PV category during this period continued to gain new grounds by clocking 34.31 lakh retails during the full year. This is by far, the highest retails which PV has done till date."

Singhania, however, lamented that the two-wheeler segment once again failed to impress as retail sales during December 2022 continued to fall after two good months. "Reasons like rise in inflation, increased cost of ownership, rural market yet to pick up fully and increased EV sales, the ICE (internal combustion engine) two-wheeler segment is yet to see any green shoots," he added.

