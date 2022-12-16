 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways widens scope of BH number plate

In an official statement, the MoRTH said over the course of the implementation of BH series registration mark rules, several representations have been received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced today that the conversion of regular vehicle registrations into Bharat Series (BH) numbers will be allowed. The Ministry stated that this move is being undertaken  to widen the scope of the BH series ecosystem.

Prior to this announcement only new vehicles could register with the BH series mark.

The MoRTH also mentioned in the statement that a lot of representations were received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem.

Thet statement also detailed the process to convert vehicles with the regular registration mark to the BH series.

"Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark, subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark," the statement said.

In order to increase the ease of life for vehicle owners the MoRTH has proposed an amendment in rule 48 to enable the vehicle owner to submit an application for the BH series either at the place of residence or place of work.