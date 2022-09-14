Used vehicles market may get a noose around its neck

Sellers of second-hand vehicles will have to notify authorities while procuring for resale and register with state transport departments as part of government's proposal on regulating and monitoring resale of vehicles, The Economic Times reported citing an official.

Dealerships that violate the rules will have their licence revoked and attract penal provisions which will be put in place, the official said. As of now, the government is not regulating resale of passenger and commercial vehicles.

The move comes in the wake of complaints from both buyers and sellers about the resale industry.

