 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Uber to introduce EVs in India in push to clean cars

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Uber's fleet partners will buy the EVs from Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said

Uber has set a 2040 target for 100% of its rides to be in zero-emission vehicles, public transport or with micro-mobility, including in India. (Representative image)

Uber Technologies said on Monday it will introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in India for ride-sharing, its first move to adopt clean cars amid an Indian government push for greater electrification of public transport and shared mobility.

With plans to introduce 25,000 EVs over three years, Uber is stepping up competition with local rival BluSmart, an electric mobility start-up backed by BP's venture fund, which has taken the lead in India's electric taxi space.

Uber's fleet partners will buy the EVs from Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said during a phone interview on Monday.

"When you're looking at great transitions, you also don't want to rush into those without necessarily fully appreciating the economics and trade-offs," Singh told Reuters.