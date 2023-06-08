Uber says customers can soon track CO2 emissions using green rides feature

Uber plans to operate on an entire EV fleet by 2040

Global car aggregator Uber, which has drawn out long-term plans to push for environment-friendly commutation, on June 8 said customers would soon be able to track the carbon dioxide emissions they avoid by using the green rides feature.

The company, at an event in London, said it would also be rolling out the option of shared rides in more marketplaces as part its efforts to cut down on emissions.

Uber customers can switch to green rides by opting for the low- or zero-emission vehicles under the 'Uber Green' service, or booking electric vehicle rides using its 'Comfort Electric' feature. The option to track the amount of CO2 emissions avoided will be provided in both cases, the company said.

Uber further said it will increase the ambit of its "eco-friendly routes" feature, that uses mapping algorithms to increase fuel efficiency without increasing trip times or fares. The expansion of this feature will be undertaken this year, it added.

The mapping algorithms, which factor in things like "elevation and the amount of stopping and starting at red lights – all factors that dictate how much fuel a vehicle consumes", is being used in the North American market since last year.

Uber also noted that it has been building 'Smart Charging' features for EV drivers that "will use machine learning to recommend when and where drivers should charge, so they can maximize their earnings."

The ride-hailing giant had earlier laid down its vision to use a fully electric fleet of vehicles by 2040, and so far, it has 60,000 active electric vehicles on its platform. It has also decided to make its food delivery business - Uber Eats - totally emission free by the year 2040.

