Uber brings electric taxi rides to India

(Representational)

Uber has begun to offer customers electric vehicles in some areas of Delhi-NCR and it plans to extend operations in the upcoming months. Currently, only pre-booked journeys are available on electric taxis, reported TechCrunch.

"As the leading mobility app in India, we are committed to supporting the Indian government’s emission goals. Expect to see more electric vehicles — be they two, three or four-wheeled — across Indian cities in the coming months," said the Uber spokeswoman in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Customers can select a pick-up time for the ride up to 30 days in advance using the app's Reserve feature - specifically designed to book electric taxis. The app states that users may cancel their planned journeys for free up to 60 minutes before their departure.

Uber had began bolstering its EV fleet by adding 100 e-rickshaws in Delhi and by 500 in Kolkata in November 2020.

Moreover, in order to promote the adoption of EVs, the central government and several state governments in India have started to provide incentives to buyers and suppliers recently.

For instance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 18 announced that the national capital would get 100 electric vehicle charging stations in the next two months while inaugurating 11 charging stations which include battery swapping points.

The city is aiming to get 18,000 EV charging points in the next three years.