Two wheeler makers line up multiple electric 2-wheeler rollouts: Report

Two-wheeler brands are lining up at least 20 new EV launches in India over the next 8-10 months, according to a report by the Economic Times. TVS Creon, Kinetic E Luna, Honda Activa, Suzuki Burgman, Vespa Elettrica, LML Star, Harley Davidson Live Wire, and Hero Electric AE 47E are among the models that are set to hit Indian roads soon. Several electric two-wheeler startups have also released products, such as the Zero SR/F, Svitch CSR 762, Liger X, and Gogoro 2, the report added.

In spite of recent issues regarding government subsidies, electric two-wheelers are becoming increasingly popular. Despite peaking at nearly 100,000 units in May, the number of electric two-wheelers sold in June had fallen to less than 46,000. In July, however, volume recovered to 54,292 units due to a strong general interest in switching to electric, along with the limited (albeit reduced) subsidy still available. As a result, Ravi Bhatia, president of Jato Dynamics, expects sales volume to reach 750,000-800,000 units in calendar year 2023.

Ramping up

Bhatia of consultancy firm Jato Dynamics reports that electric two-wheelers accounted for 5% of two-wheeler sales this year up to the end of July.

For the festive season, manufacturers are also launching new models, expanding dealer networks, and allocating additional capital, the report added.

"In line with this growth, we are seeing our volumes also growing and we are gearing up for the festive season. We have begun taking pre-booking of our upcoming scooter — the 450S - which is due for launch this month," said Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer at Ather Energy, as quoted by ET.

“In India the penetration rate (of electric two-wheelers) stood at 5.4% for Q4 FY23 and it is growing fast. TVS will capitalise on these opportunities by investing continuously in EV technology,” TVS Motor chairman Ralf Speth said at the company’s recent annual general meeting, as quoted in the report. The Chennai-based manufacturer plans to infuse additional capital and launch new models in the next couple of months.

The top 10 electric two-wheeler manufacturers accounted for 80% of the two-wheeler market in FY23, according to the government's Vahan Sewa portal. According to Gagan Sidhu, director of CEEW - Centre for Energy Finance, these companies include established two-wheeler companies like Bajaj Auto and TVS, but most are recent entrants, like Ola Electric, Ather and Okinawa, as per the report.

Manufacturers have raised prices due to the reduced subsidy. Despite this, electric two-wheelers are outselling fossil fuel-powered models, which have stagnated in sales.

To keep prices low, several manufacturers are developing low-cost versions of their existing electric two-wheeler models with fewer features and smaller batteries.

According to Sidhu, Maharashtra continues to lead in electric two-wheeler sales volumes with 41,302 registrations in April-June. In the third quarter, Goa had the highest penetration of electric 2W at 19.05%.