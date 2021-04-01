TVS Motor reports sales of 3,22,683 units in March 2021

Representative Image

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported total sales of 3,22,683 units in March. The company had sold 1,44,739 units in March 2020, when sales were impacted by the lockdown due to COVID-19.

The total two-wheelers sales were at 3,07,437 units in March 2021. It was 1,33,988 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a statement. Domestic two-wheelers sales were at 2,02,155 units last month. It was at 94,103 units in March 2020.

Venu Srinivasan: The man who took TVS from mopeds to BMW

Motorcycle sales stood at 1,57,294 units in March. It was at 66,673 units in March 2020. Scooter sales were at 1,04,513 units last month. It was at 34,191 units in March 2020, the company said. Three-wheeler sales were at 15,246 units last month. It was at 10,751 units a year ago.

Total exports stood at 1,19,422 units in March 2021, as against 50,197 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports were at 1,05,282 units last month. It was at 39,885 units in March 2020. TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said, "Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products".

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He further said investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for the company in the next phase of its growth and transformation.