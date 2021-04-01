English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

TVS Motor reports sales of 3,22,683 units in March 2021

The total two-wheelers sales were at 3,07,437 units in March 2021. It was 1,33,988 units in the same month last year.

PTI
April 01, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported total sales of 3,22,683 units in March. The company had sold 1,44,739 units in March 2020, when sales were impacted by the lockdown due to COVID-19.

The total two-wheelers sales were at 3,07,437 units in March 2021. It was 1,33,988 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a statement. Domestic two-wheelers sales were at 2,02,155 units last month. It was at 94,103 units in March 2020.

Venu Srinivasan: The man who took TVS from mopeds to BMW

Motorcycle sales stood at 1,57,294 units in March. It was at 66,673 units in March 2020. Scooter sales were at 1,04,513 units last month. It was at 34,191 units in March 2020, the company said. Three-wheeler sales were at 15,246 units last month. It was at 10,751 units a year ago.

Total exports stood at 1,19,422 units in March 2021, as against 50,197 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports were at 1,05,282 units last month. It was at 39,885 units in March 2020. TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said, "Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products".

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

He further said investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for the company in the next phase of its growth and transformation.
PTI
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Sudarshan Venu #TVS Motor #TVS Motor Company #Two-wheelers sales
first published: Apr 1, 2021 06:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.