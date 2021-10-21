MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

TVS Motor Q2 net jumps 29% to Rs 234 crore

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,483.42 for the second quarter as compared to Rs 5,254.36 in the year-ago period.

PTI
October 21, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

TVS Motor Company on Thursday posted a 29.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 234.37 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 181.41 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,483.42 for the second quarter as compared to Rs 5,254.36 in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing. For the six months ended September 30, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.65 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

ALSO READ: Havells India’s stock tumbles after Q2 gross margin disappoints

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 11,172.76 crore in the April-September period this fiscal, from Rs 7,194.01 crore in the year-ago period. The company said in the September quarter its total two-wheeler sales rose to 8.7 lakh units as against 8.34 lakh units in the second quarter of 2020-21.

Two-wheeler export sales grew by 46 per cent compared to the second quarter of last year. Motorcycle sales stood at 4.39 lakh units in the second quarter, as against 3.66 lakh units earlier.

Close

Related stories

Scooter sales dipped to 2.66 lakh units from 2.7 lakh units in the second quarter of 2020-21. Total three-wheelers sales stood at 47,000 units in the second quarter, as against 33,000 units in the quarter ended September 2020.

TVS noted that during the second quarter, focused working capital management and improved operating performance helped it to generate operating free cash flow of Rs 1,090 crore.
PTI
Tags: #Q2 Net profit #Results #TVS Motor Company
first published: Oct 21, 2021 06:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.